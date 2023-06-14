Cuadrado reveals he has a new deal on the table from Juventus

Juan Cuadrado, the Colombian winger, has confirmed that he has received a contract offer from Juventus, indicating the possibility of prolonging his stay in Turin. This news comes as a surprise to some fans who anticipated that Cuadrado might be released by the club, considering the delayed nature of the contract extension offer.

While Juventus is planning a significant overhaul of their team, with the intention of adding several new players to the squad, they also aim to retain a core group of their current options, and Cuadrado is among them. The club recognizes his value and contribution to the team.

Cuadrado is currently away following the conclusion of the season but has now confirmed that he has received a contract offer from Juventus. This suggests that there is a genuine possibility of him extending his tenure at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Cuadrado will accept the contract offer and continue his journey with Juventus or explore other opportunities. However, the fact that Juventus has made an offer demonstrates their desire to keep him as part of their plans for the future.

Cuadrado said via Football Italia:

“They made me a proposal, but I am not thinking about it at this moment.

“I said that we’ll talk about it later on. We hope to reach an agreement and continue playing at a high level.”

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado is one of the leaders in the group and we need to keep him for at least one more season.

He wasn’t at his best in the last campaign, but he is an important presence in that dressing room who can help the youngsters develop.