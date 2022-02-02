Cuadrado risks missing out on World Cup as Argentina beat Colombia

On Tuesday night, Argentina hosted Colombia in the 16th round of the South American World Cup qualifiers. The home side won thanks to a lone goal from Inter star Lautaro Martinez at the 29th minute

The fixture featured two Juventus players. The first is Paulo Dybala who replaced the goal-scorer at the 68th minute, and the second is of course Juan Cuadrado who was on the pitch for the visitors throughout the whole 90 minutes.

According to JuventusNews24, Dybala put on an impressive showing during his second half cameo. The striker was committed to the cause and came closing to scoring from a freekick.

Argentina remain in second place behind Brazil and had already sealed their ticket to Qatar 2022 as one of the top four teams in the CONMEBOL region.

On the other hand, Colombia are lingering in the 7th place, four points behind Peru who currently occupy the fifth place (which secures a spot in the playoffs against the 5th placed team from Asia).

So with only two rounds remaining, Cuadrado and company are facing an uphill task to reach this year’s World Cup.

However, La Vespa isn’t the only Juventus player who’s facing such risk, as the Italian players will also have to grab a spot through a tough playoff process next March after finishing second in their group behind Switzerland.