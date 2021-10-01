Cuadrado says winning is more important than how Juventus plays

Juan Cuadrado says Juventus may not have played the best football against Chelsea, but they defeated the Blues and that is the important thing.

Juve was happy to allow the Englishmen to have all the possession and stunned them with a Federico Chiesa goal just after halftime.

The Colombian says Juve wanted to get a win at all cost and that is what they did.

The result satisfies them regardless of how they had to achieve it and he reminded us that top clubs always want to beat the Bianconeri.

When they face them, they play as if the match was a final and this requires much more from Juve if they want to win.

Cuadrado insists that they may have played inferior to their opponents, but they played the game as a team and earned their desired result unlike the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid who suffered shock defeats on the same Champions League matchday.

“We have the satisfaction of having played as a team, of having fought for a result that we wanted at all costs,” Cuadrado told La Repubblica as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s our DNA and against the big clubs it comes out. It gives us new awareness, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working.

“We may not have played the best football, but, I repeat, we played as a team. And the result is what matters.

“Football is based on episodes and surprises, think about the defeats of Real Madrid and Barcelona,” the 33-year-old continued.

“The truth is that every team has its own value and everybody faces us as if it were a final: we must do it too and always have the same desire.”