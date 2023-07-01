Cuadrado sends a message to Juventus after his contract expired

Juan Cuadrado has officially become a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Juventus yesterday. Despite his departure, the attacker remains deeply attached to the club, asserting that they will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Cuadrado spent nearly a decade at the Allianz Stadium, during which Juventus achieved significant success and secured multiple trophies with him as a key member of the team.

As one of Max Allegri’s most relied-upon players, there were indications that the club might extend Cuadrado’s contract. However, Juventus ultimately decided against it, granting him permission to depart the club and allowing him to join other teams as one of the most seasoned players available on a free transfer.

After his contract expired, he posted via Football Italia:

“History of a great love. That is what today closes for me after 8 seasons with the Juventus jersey.

“We won and celebrated together, united to overcome difficult moments too. Always and only to defend this legendary Bianconeri jersey.

“For all these special moments, I want to thank the fans and the club, a big family who never let me be without affection and respect.

“And now, after 314 games and 11 trophies lifted to the sky glorifying and honouring God, the moment has come to salute you, even if it will never be a goodbye to the Bianconeri.”

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado is one of our finest servants and we will remember the good times we shared together for a long time.

The former Chelsea man enjoyed a successful spell in Turin and can be proud of how he performed for us in the seasons he was on our books.