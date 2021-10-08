Cuadrado sends an early warning to AS Roma with an elbow on Matias Vina

Juventus will face AS Roma in their first match after the international break and Juan Cuadrado is already sending a message to the Giallorossi that it won’t be an easy game for them.

Calciomercato reports that the Colombian came up against Roma full-back, Matías Viña when his Colombia national team faced Uruguay.

In one of the obvious actions of the game, he caught Vina with his elbow and was shown a yellow.

Cuadrado protested his innocence and asked for a VAR review, but the referee paid no attention to his protests.

The report says the Colombian was sending a message to his rival ahead of their match in Serie A.

Juve is looking to build on their current fine run of form and they will be keen to get all the points in the match against Jose Mourinho’s team.

A win would give the Bianconeri a much-needed confidence boost as they look to win Serie A this season despite starting this campaign poorly.

They won their last two competitive games without Paulo Dybala who was injured, but he is fit again and could feature for them in this game.

But Alvaro Morata seems to be out of the game, and Moise Kean has just picked up a knock while with the Italy national team.