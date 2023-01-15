Cuadrado set for a return to Juventus training today

Juventus has been handed a boost on the injury front as Juan Cuadrado looks set to resume training and could be in the squad for the next match.

The Colombian has been unfit for a long time and Juve is even considering adding a new right-back to their squad this month.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he will be a part of the Bianconeri training today because he is now fit enough to play.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado hasn’t been as reliable as he was before now and his fragile fitness means we definitely must replace him by the end of this season.

The Colombian has proven to be one man we cannot trust, so even if he returns to fitness to help us in this second half of the term, we must add new men to our shortlist to replace the former Chelsea man.

While we search for a replacement, we will pray Cuadrado can get back to match fitness soon enough and deliver his best performances before he leaves the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

We have not done badly in his absence, which means Max Allegri probably will not field him on the team immediately when the players who filled that role in his absence are fit.