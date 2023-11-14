Following his shocking switch to Inter in the summer, many were curious to see how Juventus fans would welcome their former hero at the Allianz Stadium.

The Colombian spent eight years in Turin, cementing himself as one of the most popular figures at the club.

The winger was particularly productive in the Derby d’Italia, scoring decisive goals on several occasions.

Nevertheless, this reunion will be to be postponed due to the player’s condition.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Cuadrado will miss the top-of-the-table showdown between Juventus and Inter through injury.

The 35-year-old sustained an Achilles Heel injury back in early September. While he made his return in October against Bologna, he suffered from a relapse that kept him out of action ever since.

As the source tells it, the veteran’s condition is becoming a mysterious headache for the club.

The former Fiorentina man made four appearances since making his free transfer to Inter in the summer, all coming from the bench.

Juve FC say

During his time at Juventus, Cuadrado had often been an automatic starter. However, Inter can afford to do without the experienced wingback.

After all, Denzel Dumfries remains Simone Inzaghi’s ultimate first choice on the right side. The Dutchman is enjoying a solid campaign thus far.

Moreover, Matteo Darmian is a competent backup who can be deployed in various roles.

So while the Nerazzurri can cope with Cuadrado’s absence, the fans have been deprived of what would have been an interesting sub-plot in what should be an intense Derby d’Italia.