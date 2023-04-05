Cuadrado the bogeyman: The most interesting stats from Juventus-Inter

At the end of the first leg, neither side was able to get an advantage in the Coppa Italia semi-final double encounter, as the match between Juventus and Inter ended 1-1. Romelu Lukaku’s last-minute penalty canceled out Juan Cuadrado’s opener.

The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the third Derby d’Italia of the season.

First, the Old Lady has been undefeated in nine of the last 10 outings against Inter in Coppa Italia semi-finals (winning four and drawing five).

After suffering three defeats against the Nerazzurri last season, Juventus have obviously turned the page, as they remain undefeated after three encounters against their arch-rivals this season.

On the last six occasions where the Bianconeri avoided a first-leg defeat in the semi-final, they went on to secure qualification to the Coppa Italia final.

Finally, Cuadrado has consolidated his status as Inter’s ultimate bogeyman. The Colombian has now scored four goals against the Beneamata while representing Juventus, making them his favorite victim.

Moreover, La Vespa scored three of the last eight Juventus goals versus Inter at the Allianz Stadium.

Sadly, Max Allegri will miss his wingback’s services for the second leg after receiving a red card for his role in the melee that erupted at the final whistle.