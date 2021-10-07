Cuadrado to finish his career at Juventus with a new two-year deal

Juan Cuadrado is one of the players with an expiring contract at Juventus, but Tuttojuve reports he is guaranteed to get a new deal.

The Colombian has continued to impress at the club under Max Allegri and the report claims he is in line to earn a new two-year deal.

At 33, he has only a few more years of active football left in him and the report says that deal will likely see him end his playing career at the club.

Several Juve stars face uncertain futures at the Allianz Stadium as their contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata are three other players who would be out of a contract at the club by the end of this campaign.

The report says the Bianconeri hopes to keep as many of them as possible, with the list also including Mattia Perin.

However, the players will most likely have to sign new deals with salary reductions at the club as Juve attempt to clear their debts and become financially stable again.

Cuadrado has been a faithful servant of the Bianconeri for a long time now and the Colombian has shown that age is just a number by putting in some fine performances for the club.