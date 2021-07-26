cuadrado
Transfer News

Cuadrado to sign new Juventus deal soon and the latest on Dybala

July 26, 2021 - 7:31 am

Juan Cuadrado was one of Juventus’ best players last season and the Colombian has earned himself a contract extension at the club.

He is set to sign a new deal with the Bianconeri that will tie him down until 2023.

His current contract runs out next summer and Goal.com’s Romeo Agresti as reported by Football Italia says he is closing in on a new one.

The report says the wingback will not get an increase on his current salary and he will still earn 5m euros per season at the club.

Paulo Dybala is another player with an expiring contract at the club and the Argentinian has been in talks with them over an extension.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via the same report claims that his agent is expected in Italy next week, but he will quarantine for 10 days before he meets with the club’s representatives.

Jorge Antun is flying down from Argentina and he will have to quarantine as required by the rules.

While Cuadrado was one of Andrea Pirlo’s go-to men last season, Dybala struggled for form at the club.

The attacker performed well under Massimiliano Allegri in the manager’s first spell and he would hope for more of the same in the upcoming season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pjaca

Pjaca’s future to be decided today or tomorrow

July 26, 2021
Kaio Jorge

Juventus forge ahead of AC Milan in race to sign coveted Brazilian

July 25, 2021
Demiral

German giants ‘preparing bid’ to sign Juventus defender

July 25, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 26, 2021 at 9:28 am

    Good chance to see eyeballs on him for at least one game.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.