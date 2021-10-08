Cuadrado urges Pogba to remain in Turin as Frenchman plays for his country at Juventus Stadium

Juan Cuadrado has urged Juventus target, Paul Pogba, to remain in Turin as he plays for his country in Italy.

Pogba and the French national team faced Belgium in the semi-final of the Nations League at the Allianz Stadium last night.

Before the game, the Frenchman made a post on his Instagram page with him training at the Juventus Stadium which he previously called home.

Several fans took to the comments to ask him to return “home” and one of those making the plea is his former teammate at Juve, Cuadrado.

Football Italia spotted the Colombian’s comment as he wrote to the Frenchman, “Dear friend, stay at home.”

The midfielder played the full match as France came from two goals down to beat the Belgians 3-2.

They will now face Spain in the final of the competition on Sunday at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Pogba remains on the radar of Juventus as he approaches the end of his current deal at Manchester United.

He is yet to sign a new one and appears to be in favour of a move away from the Red Devils.

But the World Cup winner is yet to make up his mind and United still has time to convince him to stay with them.