Cuadrado vs De Sciglio: who will start against Bologna?

Juventus is desperate to beat Bologna and pick up three needed points when they meet tomorrow.

The Bianconeri has been one of the struggling giants of European football, and the game tomorrow offers them a chance to get back to winning ways.

However, team selection could be the key to earning all three points from the fixture.

Naming the starting XI for the match would not be easy because Juve has a fully-fit group for the fixture.

However, Max Allegri must get it right. He has at least two players vying for one spot in several positions.

One of them is the wingback spots. Tuttojuve reveals he would field a 3-5-2 formation in the match and favours Filip Kostic as the left wingback.

On the other side, the battle is between Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio, and at the moment the latter is winning, according to the report.

Juve FC Says

We need to field our best team in that game, and every player should be ready to be in top form if selected.

There isn’t much difference between De Sciglio and Cuadrado, so anyone who gets the nod must deliver.

We also need to select the right players for other positions on the team to win that game.