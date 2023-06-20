Cuadrado will leave Juventus but could sign for another Serie A club

After eight storied years in Turin, Juan Cuadrado will leave Juventus once his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 35-year-old, who has more than 300 appearances for the club under his belt, has apparently played his last match for the Bianconeri. Nevertheless, his time in Italian football could have an Encore.

According to Calciomercato, the veteran wingback could take his vast experience to Turkiye next season, but other top Serie A clubs could provide him with the opportunity to remain in Italy.

The source mentions Inter, Roma and Lazio as possibilities for the Colombian who has been plying his trade in the Peninsula from a tender age. He only left for a brief spell at Chelsea before joining the Bianconeri in 2015.

The report also mentions La Liga as a possibility for the departing star.

Juve FC say

Despite what the report suggests, it’s difficult to imagine Cuadrado and Inter joining forces. Even though the Nerazzurri might need reinforcement on the right flank following the departure of Raoul Bellanova, surely their fanbase would have a strong opinion on the matter.

Moreover, Juventus fans certainly won’t appreciate the sight of Cuadrado in black and blue.

So while we do wish La Vespa the best of luck wherever his journey takes him, we hope that his next club won’t be a direct rival for La Madama.