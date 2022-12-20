This year, Juventus have finally adopted a new policy which saw them increasingly resorting to their young talent in order to solve their first team issues.

While the likes of Nicolò Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior have become full-time members in Max Allegri’s squad, another youngster could join the revolution, albeit on a temporary basis.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could promote Tommaso Barbieri to the senior squad, at least for the first few weeks after the restart.

As the source explains, Juan Cuadrado is feeling a slight pain in the knee. Although his recovery shouldn’t require a lengthy period, he could miss the first fixture of 2023.

The Bianconeri will play away from home against Cremonese on January 4 in what will be their first match after the restart.

So with Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio both potentially out of the contest, Allegri could rely on Barbieri on the right flank.

The 20-year-old has been a part of the club’s Next Gen squad since making the switch from Novara to Turin in 2020.

The young fullback has recently impressed in the friendly win over Arsenal last Saturday. He will have the opportunity to gain additional momentum when the Bianconeri take on Rijeka (Dec 22) and Standard Liege (Dec 30) in their next two friendly tests.

Moreover, the source expects Barbieri to sign a new contract with the club. However, a loan at the end of January remains on the cards.

The verdict will certainly depend on the conditions of the other Juventus players as well as Barbieri’s performances.