Cuadrado’s agents heading to Turin ahead of contract renewal

Following the excitement of the January transfer session, Juventus will now be looking to resolve their internal issues during the month of February.

The management will be looking to discuss the contract renewals of the players who are running on expiring deals.

While some of them could end up leaving Turin by the end of the campaign, the Bianconeri are eager on maintaining the services of Juan Cuadrado.

Despite reaching the age of 33, the versatile star remains an important piece of the puzzle for Max Allegri.

According to Calciomercato, the Colombian’s agents are on their way to Italy in order to finalize the renewal.

The source adds that La Vespa’s salary should remain the same (5 million euros per season).

While the player’s entourage were hoping for a three-year deal (or possibly two years plus an option for a third), it appears that the club will only offer a one-year contract plus the option for a second.

Nevertheless, this detail shouldn’t jeopardize the agreement, as the two parties are adamant on reaching a happy ending.

Juve FC say

Cuadrado has always worn his heart on his sleeve and stuck by the club through thick and thin. Therefore, a new deal would surely be well-earned.

However, the management must remain on the safe side and avoid offering long-term deals for players who are on the wrong side of 30, as well all remember how it backfired in Sami Khedira’s case.

Thus, a one-year contract plus an option for another sounds like a fair deal for all parties.