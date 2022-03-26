Cuadrado’s early return could change Allegri’s plans for Inter clash

Once again this season, Juventus have a crucial battle right after the international break, We’ve seen this scenario taking place prior to other key fixtures, including encounters against Napoli and Roma.

This time, the Bianconeri will take on their hated rivals Inter in a massive Derby d’Italia with both sides eager to win in order to maintain their Scudetto hopes alive.

While many believed that Juan Cuadrado would miss out on a starting berth due to a late return from South America, the Colombian national team sent the veteran home early as he’ll be suspended for the final round of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela.

Therefore, Colombia’s loss is the Old Lady’s gain, as the player returns early to take part in the preparation for the big clash on April 3.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Cuadrado’s early return could impact Max Allegri’s choices.

The tactician will most likely adopt a 4-3-3 formation and most observers believed that Paulo Dybala would feature alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata in attack.

Nonetheless, the Colombian could now occupy the Argentine’s starting spot, leaving the departing star on the bench.

But the source adds that an alternative scenario could see La Vespa taking Morata’s spot instead. In this case, Allegri would switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with Cuadrado acting as a wingback, while Dybala starts upfront beside Vlahovic.