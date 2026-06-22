Fixture: Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire

Date: Thursday, 25 June 2026

Kick-off: 16:00 local (20:00 BST)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Stage: Group E, Matchday 3

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / iPlayer

What’s at Stake

Côte d’Ivoire sit second in Group E on three points and need a win against Curaçao to secure their place in the knockout rounds before Germany’s result is known. A defeat or draw that is not paired with a favourable outcome elsewhere could leave them sweating on goal difference. For Curaçao, a point would be a notable result on their World Cup debut, but with a goal difference of minus six after two matches, the mathematics are daunting: they need a win to have any realistic chance of progressing, making this a match of contrasting pressures.

Verdict

Côte d’Ivoire are expected to win this match comfortably, with the quality gap between a seasoned African side full of European-league professionals and a World Cup debutant from the Caribbean making the 1/7 away price reflective of a genuine gulf in class. The goals market is the sharper angle: over 3 goals at 4/5 looks a reasonable proposition given Curaçao conceded seven against Germany and Côte d’Ivoire’s attack has found form through Amad Diallo and an assertive front three.

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire Match Preview

Curaçao’s World Cup debut has already yielded a memorable moment: a goalless draw against Ecuador in their second fixture after a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany in the opener. Dick Advocaat’s side showed genuine defensive discipline against Ecuador, sitting deep and frustrating a South American opponent that arrived with more firepower on paper. The question now is whether that same resilience holds against an Ivorian side that is tactically more varied and technically superior across the pitch.

Côte d’Ivoire carry momentum into this game despite a 2-1 loss to Germany in Matchday 2. They opened Group E with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, with Amad Diallo providing the cutting edge, and I. Kamara’s side have demonstrated in qualifying that they are capable of grinding out victories without conceding. Their unbeaten CAF qualifying campaign, in which they kept a clean sheet in all six matches, underlines a defensive solidity that should put Curaçao’s attack under sustained pressure.

The biggest question for Côte d’Ivoire is whether they can turn territorial dominance into goals efficiently. Curaçao will pack their penalty area and rely on the discipline that held Ecuador scoreless, but the Ivorian midfield depth, with Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, and Seko Fofana all capable of driving forward, should eventually create the spaces that a static low block cannot fully close.

Team Form

Curaçao – Last 5 Results

– Ecuador (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Germany (A): Lost 1-7 (FIFA World Cup)

– Aruba (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

– Scotland (A): Lost 1-4 (Friendly)

– Australia (A): Lost 1-5 (FIFA Series)

The draw against Ecuador was a genuine defensive achievement on the biggest stage, but Curaçao’s overall profile heading into this tournament showed vulnerability against quality opposition. The 7-1 defeat to Germany was a brutal introduction, and earlier results against Scotland and Australia confirmed that this side concedes freely when pressed by higher-ranked teams. Their qualifying form was excellent within the CONCACAF context, but the step up in class at a World Cup has been stark.

Côte d’Ivoire – Last 5 Results

– Germany (A): Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup)

– Ecuador (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– France (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

– Scotland (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– South Korea (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Côte d’Ivoire’s recent run reflects a team in strong form across competitive and preparatory football alike. The pre-tournament defeat of France 2-1 was a statement result, and they have won four of their last five in all competitions. The narrow loss to Germany was their first defeat in competitive football for a considerable stretch, and that result in isolation should not obscure what is a coherent, purposeful squad with momentum heading into this final group game.

Team News

Curaçao head into this fixture carrying the physical and psychological weight of three matches in quick succession. Goalkeeper Eloy Room, the most capped player in the squad with 71 appearances, has been the cornerstone of the defensive setup under Dick Advocaat. Leandro Bacuna, the captain with 72 caps, organises the midfield alongside his brother Juninho Bacuna, who has scored 15 international goals and represents a genuine creative threat when given space to operate.

Tahith Chong of Sheffield United and the experienced Kenji Gorré provide the best attacking outlets in a squad that is largely based in the Dutch lower-to-mid professional leagues. There are no major reported absences from the Curaçao camp, and Advocaat is expected to name a settled side that mirrors the compact shape that frustrated Ecuador.

Côte d’Ivoire have a broadly fit and available squad. Manager I. Kamara has a wealth of options across every line, with defensive solidity provided by Evan Ndicka of Roma, Odilon Kossounou of Atalanta, and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP. In midfield, Franck Kessié brings 103 caps and 15 international goals, while Sangaré of Nottingham Forest provides energy and pressing intensity. Amad Diallo of Manchester United has been the standout attacker at this tournament, netting against Ecuador in the group opener, and is expected to start again here.

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; Gorré, L. Bacuna (c), J. Bacuna, Comenencia; Kastaneer, Margaritha

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fofana; Singo, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré, S. Fofana; Adingra, Guessand, Amad Diallo

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle of this fixture is Côte d’Ivoire’s midfield trio against Curaçao’s defensive block. Kessié, Sangaré, and Seko Fofana collectively offer physicality, box-to-box range, and the ability to play through a press or bypass it with direct passing. Curaçao will sit narrow and compact, as they showed against Ecuador, relying on the Bacuna brothers to break up play in central areas. The problem is that Curaçao conceded seven in their opening match, suggesting the structure is exploitable once opponents move the ball quickly and stretch the backline. If Sangaré and Seko Fofana can get in behind Curaçao’s midfield line early, Amad Diallo and Simon Adingra have the pace to punish on the second phase.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Côte d’Ivoire to Win @ 1/7

The quality differential here is substantial. Côte d’Ivoire qualified without conceding a goal across their entire CAF campaign, and their squad spans Roma, Atalanta, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest. Curaçao drew against Ecuador thanks to a disciplined defensive display, but an Ivorian side with more variety, pace, and midfield power should find a way through over 90 minutes.

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals @ 4/5

The total is set at 3, and the over at 4/5 is worth considering. Curaçao conceded seven against Germany and one against Ecuador in a match where Ecuador created chances without converting. Côte d’Ivoire’s attack has genuine firepower, and a Curaçao side that needs to chase a win from the 70th minute onwards could leave space for counter-attacks in a high-scoring finish.

Scorer Market: Amad Diallo Anytime Scorer

The Manchester United forward has been Côte d’Ivoire’s most potent attacker at this tournament, scoring against Ecuador in the group opener. His directness and movement in behind a compact defensive line make him the most likely source of goals for the Ivorian attack, and he is expected to start in a free role behind the striker or on the right channel where Curaçao’s full-back positioning may offer space.

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire Odds

Best available prices across leading operators for this Group E fixture at Lincoln Financial Field.

Curaçao to Win – 22/1

Draw – 9/1

Côte d’Ivoire to Win – 1/7

Over 3 Goals – 4/5

Under 3 Goals – 1/1

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday, 25 June 2026 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. UK viewers can watch live on BBC / iPlayer, with free-to-air coverage and streaming available via the iPlayer app and website. No subscription is required for UK licence-fee payers.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this Group E fixture, follow these steps using any leading licensed operator:

Create or log in to your account with a licensed UK sportsbook. Complete any identity verification steps if prompted. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire under Group E fixtures. Select your preferred market: match result, goals, or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Use a bet builder if you want to combine match result, over/under goals, and an anytime scorer into a single selection. Check that your selections are confirmed in your bet slip before submitting.

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