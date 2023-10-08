In recent years, Max Allegri has gradually become the most debated character at Juventus.

The Livorno native enjoyed great success in his original tenure at the club between 2014 and 2019. However, his second stint is proving to be less rosy, to say the least.

Aside from the results on the pitch, a large section of the fans have been displeased by the uninspiring brand of football displayed by the club. Nowadays, the team tends to leave the initiative to the opponent while adopting a reactive stance.

Since last season, Juventus fans on social media have been loudly and vigorously voicing their objection to the manager’s old-fashioned ways, bombarding the club’s social accounts with the #AllegriOut hashtag.

But as Calciomercato reveals, the mood at the Allianz Stadium is strikingly different, especially amidst the return of the Curva Sud Ultras who decided to show up for the Derby della Mole.

Throughout the 2-0 win over Torino, the Ultras chanted their support for the Juventus manager, calling him “One of us”.

Juve FC say

In the meantime, Allegri remains in a solid position at the club, armored by a lucrative contract that runs until 2025.

Ultimately, this season’s results will eventually determine whether he’ll see out his last contractual year or not, while the fans’ hashtags and the Ultras chants will hardly have a role to play in deciding the manager’s fate.