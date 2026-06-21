Czech Republic vs Mexico | Group A, Matchday 14 | Wednesday 24 June 2026 | 01:00 BST (19:00 UTC-6) | Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A

How to Watch: BBC / iPlayer (UK)

Group A Standings: Mexico lead on 6 points (2W, 0D, 0L). South Korea sit second on 3 points. Czech Republic and South Africa are both on 1 point, with Czech Republic third on goal difference.

What’s At Stake

Czech Republic must win to keep alive any realistic hope of progressing from Group A, sitting third on one point from two games after a defeat to South Korea and a draw with South Africa. Mexico, by contrast, have already secured six points from six and could seal top spot in the group with a third straight victory at Estadio Azteca. For Javier Aguirre’s side this is a chance to finish the group phase in commanding fashion on home soil; for I. Hasek’s Czech Republic it is a final throw of the dice, knowing anything less than three points leaves them heading home.

Verdict

Mexico are the clear pick here, carrying a perfect six points at Estadio Azteca and a clean sheet in both group games, against opponents who have no margin for error and conceded in every competitive match at this tournament. The hosts at 1/1 represent fair value given their relentless home form and the desperate nature of Czech Republic’s situation, which could open space on the counter.

Czech Republic vs Mexico Match Preview

Czech Republic vs Mexico predictions lean heavily towards the hosts, and the numbers support that view. Mexico have been the standout side in Group A, winning both matches without conceding and scoring three times against South Africa and South Korea. Playing at Estadio Azteca in front of an expectant crowd of around 83,000, Aguirre’s team will start this game knowing a point guarantees top spot. The incentive to control and win is strong, even if qualification is already mathematically secure.

Czech Republic are in a position where caution is not an option. Having lost 2-1 to South Korea and drawn 1-1 with South Africa, they need a win and rely on results elsewhere to go their way. That necessity creates a tactical problem: going forward against a well-organised Mexico side means leaving space in behind, which Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez are well placed to exploit. Hasek will need a performance well above what his side have produced in the opening two fixtures.

The narrative thread running through this fixture is the contrast in momentum. Mexico arrive with confidence, purpose, and the loudest crowd in North America behind them. Czech Republic, back at a World Cup for the first time since 2006, have shown flashes of quality, particularly through Patrik Schick and Tomas Soucek, but a clean sheet is essential if they are to build from a foundation. On current evidence, that looks a considerable ask against a Mexican attack that has yet to be breached in this tournament.

Team Form

Czech Republic – Last 5 Results

South Africa (H) – FIFA World Cup: Drew 1-1

South Korea (A) – FIFA World Cup: Lost 1-2

Guatemala (N) – Friendly: Won 5-1

Kosovo (H) – Friendly: Won 2-1

Denmark (H) – World Cup Qualifying: Drew 2-2

Czech Republic’s World Cup form makes for difficult reading. Two competitive defeats or draws at this tournament, against opponents who are themselves still fighting for progression, underline the size of the task here. The 5-1 friendly win over Guatemala offered attacking encouragement, but Schick, Soucek, and Pavel Sulc will need to produce something similar against considerably stiffer resistance.

Mexico – Last 5 Results

South Korea (H) – FIFA World Cup: Won 1-0

South Africa (H) – FIFA World Cup: Won 2-0

Serbia (H) – Friendly: Won 5-1

Australia (N) – Friendly: Won 1-0

Ghana (H) – Friendly: Won 2-0

Mexico’s five-match winning run spans friendlies and competitive fixtures, and the two World Cup victories have been controlled, professional performances. The 2-0 win over South Africa and the 1-0 defeat of South Korea were achieved without conceding, demonstrating genuine defensive solidity to complement their attacking options. Aguirre’s side are in the kind of rhythm that makes them a genuine threat even in the knockout rounds.

Czech Republic vs Mexico Head to Head

The Czech Republic vs Mexico head to head record is a short one. These sides have met just three times in total, and this will be their first encounter at a FIFA World Cup as Czech Republic. The most recent meeting came in the Lunar New Year Cup in February 2000, when the Czech Republic won 2-1. Before that, Czechoslovakia faced Mexico in the 1962 World Cup, losing 3-1, and in a 1961 friendly, winning 2-1. With a gap of more than two decades since their last fixture and the Czech Republic facing Mexico for the first time in this format, historical precedent provides limited guidance here beyond the suggestion that these meetings tend to produce goals.

Team News

Czech Republic arrive in Mexico City without any confirmed absentees disrupting their squad list, though the cumulative physical toll of two competitive World Cup matches in quick succession is a factor to weigh. Hasek’s selections have been built around the Slavia Prague-heavy spine of the squad, with Jindrich Stanek expected in goal, the experienced Vladimír Coufal at right back, and Tomas Soucek as the midfield anchor. Captain Ladislav Krejci, who scored Czech Republic’s only goal of the tournament so far, will need to lead from the front both defensively and in terms of driving the team forward.

Mexico have no significant injury concerns reported ahead of this game. The veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, recalled for what is his sixth World Cup at the age of 40, has kept two clean sheets and brings irreplaceable experience for the occasion. Edson Alvarez controls the midfield as captain, and Javier Aguirre is expected to name a similar XI to the one that beat South Korea. Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez give Mexico genuine depth and quality in attack, with Julian Quinones and Roberto Alvarado providing additional threat from wide positions.

Gilberto Mora, at just 17 years old, adds an intriguing wildcard option in midfield should Aguirre seek to freshen things up with the group already secured. Orbelín Pineda has also been in the mix for minutes and could feature if the manager chooses to rotate in preparation for the knockout rounds. Czech Republic, with everything to play for, are unlikely to make changes other than those forced by fitness.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stanek; Coufal, Zima, Hranac, Jurasek; Soucek (c), Sadílek; Sulc, Hlozek, Provod; Schick

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; J. Sanchez, C. Montes, J. Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez (c), Lira, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle that is likely to shape this game is Tomas Soucek against Edson Alvarez in the middle of the park. Soucek, with 90 caps and 17 international goals, carries Czech Republic’s greatest threat from deep positions and is the player most capable of disrupting Mexico’s rhythm through physicality and late runs into the box. Alvarez, with 98 caps and a commanding presence in defensive midfield, will be tasked with shutting that off. If Alvarez wins the midfield battle, Czech Republic’s attacking play through the centre becomes limited and Mexico can transition quickly through Jimenez, who has scored once in this tournament, to punish any gaps left by Czech Republic pushing forward.

Best Bets

Main Pick – Mexico to Win @ 1/1

Mexico have won both World Cup group games without conceding and are playing at Estadio Azteca, where the noise and expectation will be at full volume. Czech Republic need to attack, and that opens space for a Mexican side who have scored in every match across their last five outings. The price of evens for the hosts is competitive and reflects the logical favourite status of a team in their best form at this tournament.

Goals Market – Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Mexico’s defensive record in this tournament stands at a perfect two clean sheets, and Czech Republic have been far from prolific at this World Cup, managing just two goals across two games. The most likely scenario is a controlled Mexico win, potentially by a single goal, making the under 2.5 line worth consideration at 4/5. Both sides could end up trading one goal each, but an open shootout looks less probable given how organised Aguirre’s defensive shape has been.

Anytime Scorer – Raul Jimenez

Jimenez has scored once in the tournament and leads Mexico’s attack with 45 international goals to his name across 124 caps, making him the focal point of the forward line. His movement and link play with Gimenez give Czech Republic’s defence multiple problems to solve, and in a game where Mexico are expected to press forward after any early set-back, he is the most likely name to appear on the scoresheet. Check the best available price with leading operators.

Bet Builder – Mexico to Win and Under 3.5 Goals

Combining a Mexico victory with an under 3.5 goals line reflects the controlled, professional nature of how Aguirre’s team have gone about their business at this World Cup. Both wins have been relatively low-scoring, disciplined affairs. A 1-0 or 2-0 Mexico victory fits the pattern and brings a compound price worth exploring at leading operators.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available Czech Republic vs Mexico betting odds from leading operators as of the latest update. Always check for the most current prices before placing a bet.

Outcome Best Price Czech Republic Win 11/4 Draw 3/1 Mexico Win 1/1 Over 2.5 Goals 6/5 Under 2.5 Goals 4/5

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Czech Republic vs Mexico

Czech Republic vs Mexico is live in the United Kingdom on BBC and available to stream via BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 01:00 BST on Thursday 25 June 2026 (19:00 UTC-6 local time in Mexico City). Coverage is free-to-air, so no subscription is required for UK viewers.

How to Bet

If you want to back any of the Czech Republic vs Mexico best bets listed above, here is a straightforward process to follow with any leading licensed operator:

Visit a licensed and regulated sportsbook available in your jurisdiction. Create an account or log in if you already hold one. Complete any identity verification steps required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 or international football markets. Locate the Czech Republic vs Mexico fixture scheduled for 24 June 2026. Select your preferred market, confirm the odds displayed match what you expect, and enter your stake. Review your bet slip carefully before confirming your bet.

Responsible Gambling

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