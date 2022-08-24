Last weekend, four Serie A fixtures ended with uninspiring goalless draws. Yet, no club received more backlash than Juventus who struggled for rhythm and creativity during their away encounter against Sampdoria.

Moreover, fans and observers alike bashed Max Allegri for his hollow brand of football, as he relied on a barren midfield that left Dusan Vlahovic starving for service.

For his part, Gaetano D’Agostino has no doubt about it. He believes that the winning cycle at Juventus has expired, and doesn’t trust the current manager in restoring the club’s status.

The former Roma, Udinese and Fiorentina midfielder argues that the Bianconeri need a much more progressive coach at the helm, suggesting Roberto De Zerbi as an alternative to Allegri.

“Juventus is very boring. I like to get excited when watching football, but against Sampdoria, I had to change the channel,” said D’Agostino in an interview to 1 Station Radio via JuventusNews24.

“You cannot watch defenders passing the ball for 25 minutes. Vlahovic hasn’t touched the ball. I think the Juventus cycle is over.

“There is a need to start from a coach with different principles, one like De Zerbi.

“The problem is not the midfield. The brain of the game can also play on the wings as is the case at Napoli with Mario Rui and Kvaratskhelia. Whereas at Juve ,there’s no game plan.”

Roberto De Zerbi made a name for himself during his impressive tenure at Sassuolo between 2018 and 2021, implementing an exciting brand of football at the Mapei Stadium.

His last experience at Shakhtar Donetsk ended prematurely, mainly due to the unfortunate events in Ukraine.