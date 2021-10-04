Dal Pino doesn’t give a clear answer on when Italian stadiums will open to 100% capacity

Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has delivered an update on Italian stadiums being open to full capacities like those in England and other European countries.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic and they still have some measures in place to ensure they don’t lose many more people.

This decision has a telling effect on club football in the country with the likes of Juventus losing hundreds of millions of euros in revenue.

Clubs couldn’t let fans into their stadium throughout last season and they are still not allowed to have capacity crowds in this campaign.

Most European countries have allowed capacity crowds and Serie A clubs are calling for the same in their competition.

Dal Pino confirms they can allow up to 75% crowds at their grounds for now and hopes it changes soon.

Speaking on the matter, he told Italy24news:

“100% stadiums? I hope so, for us there is only this hypothesis despite the 75% indicated by the Cts. If it’s a short time, ok, but in the rest of Europe everyone has 100%.

“All this then affects the very heavy numbers that we are seeing as a system. I hope that the Government will open 100%, with green pass and mask, we will encourage the attempt to keep the mask”

Juventus has continued to impress in their recent matches even without some of their fans and will hope to keep that momentum going after the international break.