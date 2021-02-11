Dallas director reveals why Reynolds didn’t join Juventus

Bryan Reynolds had been one of the known transfer targets for Juve’s management.

Although Fabio Paratici and company were supposedly very close to agreeing a deal with FC Dallas and their young prospect, the player ended up joining AS Roma by the end of the January transfer session.

The 19-year-old mainly operates as a right back, and was perceived as a long term replacement for the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Danilo.

Whilst the Bianconeri had already used their Non-Eu spots limit, the American would have signed for Benevento on a loan deal before joining the Old Lady’s ranks next summer.

Nonetheless, Reynolds wasn’t too pleased with this notion, and according to Dallas director André Zanotta, this was a main reason behind the player’s decision to shift his destination towards the Italian capital.

“When Tiago Pinto started working for Roma, the negotiations became more intense and the player told us he wanted to go there. There is also an excellent relationship between the Giallorossi owners and those of the club,” the MLS director told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“This certainly helped in the negotiation phase. We are very happy to have sold our talent to such a historic club and proud to see another of our local players play in Serie A. ”

“The main problem with Juventus was that the player could not immediately sign for them, due to the very limited non-EU membership. So the plan was that he initially joins Benevento and then he could sign with the Bianconeri, even if there was no guarantee for that. For our part, AS Roma’s offer was better in all terms. ”

Therefore, it appears that the circumstances ended up favoring the Giallorossi in this particular transfer battle.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will end up fulfilling his initial promise while playing in one of the toughest leagues in the world.