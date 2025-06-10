Giorgio Chiellini has recently been appointed Juventus’s Director of Football Strategy, a role that grants him considerably more influence than his previous position, though he is not the club’s most powerful board member. This change reflects Juventus’s growing desire to involve former players who deeply understand the values of the institution and can represent both the squad and its supporters authentically.

For many years, Juventus fans have advocated for a former player to be present on the board, believing such an individual would best represent the interests of the players, while also resonating with the views of the fanbase. Chiellini, a legendary figure in Italian football, was seen as the ideal candidate when he returned from a playing and working spell in the MLS. Upon his return, he began working alongside Cristiano Giuntoli; however, Giuntoli has since departed from the Allianz Stadium.

Chiellini’s Expanded Role in Strategy and Youth

Chiellini’s promotion has been welcomed by the club, who value his vast experience in both on and off‑field matters. He is expected to play a pivotal role in steering the football strategy forward, particularly with regard to youth development and the integration of the first team with the academy structure. However, his duties do not extend to player transfers or training sessions, ensuring that key operational responsibilities remain with other executives.

Damien Comolli provided further detail on Chiellini’s responsibilities, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “He will also be the technical director, and we will work closely together from a footballing and commercial point of view. I could talk about Giorgio’s role for five minutes. We were part of the same committee at UEFA, he will be represented at Lega Calcio and UEFA. I am passionate about the youth sector, we will move from one area to another, we have collaborated well together. We have created a committee on football strategy that will discuss young people and the first team and Giorgio will be part of this. He will not deal with the market or training.”

The Significance of Chiellini’s Position

Chiellini’s appointment represents Juventus’s commitment to reinforcing its football operations with individuals who possess both professional expertise and a genuine connection to the club’s identity. His presence on the committee tasked with aligning youth development and first team priorities underscores a strategic shift towards long-term planning rather than short-term transactions. By having Chiellini voice important perspectives within Lega Calcio and UEFA forums, Juventus is signalling its intention to influence football governance whilst retaining its core values.

Juventus fans are hopeful that Chiellini can replicate his success off the field, guiding the club back to prominence in a leadership capacity that aligns with the values they have cherished for decades.