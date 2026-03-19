Juventus CEO Damien Comolli is reportedly keen to bring his former Toulouse pupil Guillaume Restes to Turin.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks of the Ligue 1 side during Comolli’s reign as club president between 2020 and 2025.

The youngster became a first-team regular in 2023, and earned his senior debut with the French national team in July 2024. He has now made five international caps under Didier Deschamps’ tutelage.

According to Tuttosport, Comolli has identified Restes as the ideal long-term solution for Juventus, who are searching the market for a new shot-stopper.

Damien Comolli looking to recruit Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes

Toulouse has set their asking price at €20 million, but the Juventus CEO would put his connections to good use while trying to negotiate more favourable terms with his old club.

However, the Turin-based newspaper claims that Luciano Spalletti is not a fan of this plan.

The 67-year-old manager has recently dropped Michele Di Gregorio from his starting lineup, giving the nod to Mattia Perin in the club’s last four fixtures in all competitions.

And yet, the source insists that Spalletti wouldn’t mind keeping the status quo. Despite benching Di Gregorio, the former Italy head coach still has great respect and esteem for the 28-year-old goalkeeper, and he considers Perin to be a reliable option as well.

Therefore, the Juventus manager would be happy to keep the Italian duo.

Spalletti only wants a top-notch experienced goalkeeper

That being said, Spalletti would be willing to welcome a new face to the goalkeeping department, but he wouldn’t entrust a young and unproven profile like Restes with a major role at the club.

Instead, the 67-year-old would be open to pairing Di Gregorio with a more experienced profile, someone like David De Gea, whose contract with Fiorentina will expire at the end of the season.

Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario would be a good option for the role, and the same goes for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Juventus have recently added Spalletti’s former Roma goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, to the shortlist, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to sanction the Brazilian’s exit.