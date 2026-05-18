Sources in the Italian media confirm that Juventus CEO Damien Comolli will face the axe if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri’s UCL hopes took a massive blow on Sunday, as Luciano Spalletti’s men suffered a shocking defeat at home to Fiorentina, while their four rivals for European spots went on to win their matches.

These results saw Juve fall from third to sixth place in the table in the space of 90 minutes, leaving their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

Juventus could show Damien Comolli the door

In addition to the sporting disappointment, missing out on the Champions League will have major financial repercussions for Juventus.

After all, the Serie A giants heavily rely on their European income to balance the books. Without the UCL prize money, they might be forced to sell one or more key players, and they’re unlikely to afford signing top-notch names.

Therefore, Juventus majority owner, John Elkann, may have to step up and make some tough decisions.

Following Sunday’s defeat, Luciano Spalletti revealed that he will hold talks with the Exor CEO in the coming days. Nevertheless, all sources reassure that the head coach isn’t at risk, especially having recently signing a new contract until 2028.

However, the same cannot be said about Comolli, who is seemingly walking on thin ice.

Why Comolli could pay the price for Juventus campaign

La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport both agree that Comolli could be given his marching orders, as he is likely to be identified as the ultimate culprit behind this disappointing campaign.

The Frenchman was in charge of the transfer market last summer, and his four signings (David, Openda, Zhegrova, and Joao Mario) have all disappointed.

The Juventus CEO had also failed to recruit Antonio Conte or Gian Piero Gasperini, instead confirming Igor Tudor in a decision that rapidly backfired, as he ended up sacking the Croatian in October following a disastrous start to the season.

On the other hand, sporting director Marco Ottolini isn’t at risk, having only joined the club in the winter. Nevertheless, technical director, Francois Modesto, could accompany Comolli out the door, having been a close associate of the CEO.