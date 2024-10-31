At the start of the season, Juventus were envied for their resolute defense by their peers in Italy and Europe. Nevertheless, the situation has drastically changed following Gleison Bremer’s devastating injury.

The 27-year-old tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in the early minutes of the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig, and the Old Lady’s backline hasn’t been the same ever since, to say the least.

With the Brazilian out of action, Thiago Motta has been left with a defensive department that contains Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu and Danilo. The coach was initially reluctant to play the club captain, but has been forced to do so in recent weeks. The 33-year-old poor showings at the back suggest the coach may have had a valid point when he decided to keep him on the bench.

Last night’s Serie A encounter against Parma confirmed Juve’s vast troubles at the back, as they failed to contain Fabio Pecchia’s men who scored twice and could have added more.

The Juventus backline also lost its serenity as showcased by Danilo’s comments following the second Parma goal which was caught on camera. “But where were you?!”, said the skipper while blaming Gatti for his absence.

JuventusNews24 compares the Bianconeri’s stats at the back prior and after Bremer’s injury, highlighting the shocking figures.

When the Brazil international was still healthy, the club only conceded a single goal in seven matches across all competitions this season, a late consolation goal for PSV Eindhoven.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri have allowed 10 goals in six fixtures following Bremer’s injury. This includes the four goals conceded in the thrilling Derby d’Italia against Inter, as well as last night’s two strikes scored by Parma.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will be desperate to bring in the right profile to bolster the backline when the market opens in January, as the current situation is hardly sustainable.