Dani Alves helped convince Arthur

June 25, 2020

Reports from Spanish media suggest that former Juventus full-back Dani Alves helped convince Arthur to move to Turin.

RAC journalist Gerard Romero reports that the deal is going through and that the clubs have agreed a valuation of the two players involved in the exchange: Arthur at €70m, Miralem Pjanic at €60m.

According to Romero, a key interlocutor in the deal was former Barcelona and Juventus full-back Dani Alves who spoke highly of the Bianconeri to the young Brazilian midfielder.

Romero also suggests that Arthur is already looking for a home in Turin ahead of a move that will see him net a yearly salary of €5.5m.

