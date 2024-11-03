A tug-of-war featuring Juventus, Inter and others could be brewing on the horizon for Daniel Maldini whose contract with Monza includes a relatively low release clause.

Due to his heritage, the 23-year-old rose through the ranks of Milan, but eventually left the nest in search of more playing time. After loan stints at Spezia and Empoli, he signed for Monza last January, before sealing a permanent move to the Brianza-based club in the summer.

Despite the Biancorossi’s slow start to the campaign, the attacking midfielder has been impressing on an individual level. He even earned himself a first call-up for the senior Italian national team. Luciano Spalletti gave him his debut against Israel in the most recent UEFA Nations League fixture.

Maldini has a contract with Monza until June 2026 with an automatic renewal clause that can be triggered based on performance-related stats. However, the young man might not dwell at the U-Power Stadium for long, especially due to a buyout clause that would facilitate the mission for his suitors.

According to Sky Sport Italia (via Calciomercato), Maldini’s Monza contract contains a release clause worth 12 million euros viable in Italy, as well as €15-million clause for foreign clubs.

The source adds that Juventus, Inter and Atalanta have all shown interest in the player as of late, so this clause will certainly boost their chances.

As for Milan, they would collect a 50% sell-on fee if the player ends up sealing a move, but they don’t possess a first-refusal option, reveals the report. In any case, the Rossoneri aren’t currently interested in bringing back their academy product, preferring to focus on their current ranks.

This season, Maldini has contributed with a goal and an assist in his 10 Serie A appearances for Monza. While he came close to scoring against his former club last night, it wasn’t meant to be, as Tijjani Reijnders’ goal was enough to seal an away victory for the Rossoneri.