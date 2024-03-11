Defenders of Max Allegri amid Juventus’ poor season often point to the argument that he is working with a squad lacking quality players. Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as Juve’s manager and reached the Champions League final twice, was brought back to Turin after being on the verge of becoming the next manager of Real Madrid.

However, since his return, Juventus has not won any new trophies, and their only potential silverware this season is the Italian Cup. Despite having some of the finest players in the league, Allegri’s supporters argue that the team lacks the necessary quality and that these players, in their view, are unable to secure titles for him. The debate revolves around whether the squad is genuinely subpar or if Allegri’s management has played a role in their underwhelming performance.

Pundit Daniele Adani has looked into the story and argues, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He leads us to say that he has a mediocre squad but I ask you: on paper who has a superior squad to that of Juventus, excluding Inter? Napoli played with Rrahmani, Mario Rui, Olivera , Kvaratskhelia… Did you know them? When they arrived, they were much inferior players to the ones who left.”

Adding later on: “I want to know if Juve would have taken Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Kalulu, Kjaer… They didn’t take them, they spent 50 million on Bremer! Juve has the players to win.”

Juve FC Says

It is really hard to defend Allegri, and Adani has brought out important points that show we should be getting more from the team.

If Allegri feels the team is not good enough to win, then he has to walk away.