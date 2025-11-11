Juventus are determined to secure a top-four finish this season, particularly if they end the campaign without winning a trophy. The club’s leadership remains confident that new manager Luciano Spalletti can bring the stability and direction needed to steer the Bianconeri back towards consistent success. However, recent performances suggest that significant improvement will be required if the team is to meet its objectives.

In their latest outing, Juventus were held to a draw by Torino, a result that exposed familiar weaknesses and highlighted the need for greater consistency. The match served as a reminder that despite management changes, some of the old issues persist. The players and staff are aware of the challenges ahead and continue to work on a plan to provide Spalletti with the right support and personnel to turn things around.

The Need for January Reinforcements

The Juventus hierarchy reportedly views Spalletti as the long-term solution capable of leading the club back to title-winning form. Nevertheless, questions remain about whether the current squad possesses the necessary depth and quality to achieve that goal. Several analysts have pointed out that while Spalletti’s tactical acumen can elevate performances, he requires additional resources to implement his ideas effectively.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Italian football analyst Daniele Garbo believes Juventus must strengthen their squad during the January transfer window if they are to remain competitive for Champions League qualification. He remarked, “The derby was disappointing; Torino had the best chances. I think Spalletti could improve this team, but it might not be enough. The squad has some weaknesses and currently lacks the structural quality to reach the Champions League. They’re a team that creates too little, and by creating so little, they struggle. If they don’t fix their squad in January, they risk being left out of the top four.”

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s Challenge to Restore Juventus’ Edge

Garbo’s assessment reflects a growing concern among supporters and commentators that Juventus risk falling short of their targets without decisive action in the transfer market. Spalletti has inherited a side that shows flashes of quality but often lacks the creative spark and composure needed in key moments.

The upcoming January window could therefore prove crucial in shaping the remainder of Juventus’ season. Strategic signings in midfield and attack may provide the balance and creativity required to transform their performances. For now, the Bianconeri must focus on regaining confidence, improving their consistency, and rediscovering the winning mentality that once defined them.

With Spalletti at the helm, there remains optimism that progress is possible, but only if the club supports him with the reinforcements necessary to restore Juventus to the level expected of one of Italy’s most storied sides.