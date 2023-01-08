Daniele Rugani eager to stay at Juventus and remembers Vialli

While Danilo stole the limelight with a late winner, Daniele Rugani also put up an impressive display at the back for Juventus as they extended their winning streak at Udinese’s expense.

The 28-year-old saw little playing time this season, but Max Allegri gave him the nod as a replacement for Gleison Bremer, and the Italian repaid the manager’s faith with a solid performance at the back.

The former Empoli man explained the importance of maintaining composure in difficult matches like these in order to achieve victory.

“We knew it would be difficult. Lately we often play games like this but we know it’s important to stay there and suffer as a team and remain solid,” said Rugani in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“We created chances and we know that we can hurt the opponent. That’s good, it’s a victory that we needed, we must continue to try to get closer in the standings.”

The centre-back paid tribute to the late Gianluca Vialli whom he considered as an inspirational figure.

“Pessotto’s words were too good, a fitting tribute for such a person who left a lot not only to football but to human beings.

“I have so many screenshots on my phone of Vialli’s quotes, including ‘Life is 20% what happens to you and the other 80% is how you react to it.'”

Finally, Rugani insisted that he has no plans to leave the club as some circulating rumors have recently suggested.

“No, I don’t intend to leave. I often speak with the coach and his assistant Landucci. They know what I can give,

“They’ve known me for 7 years and know that they can count on me at any time. It was a particular season, where maybe I had some physical problems when I could have made more appearances.

“But there are many matches left in different competitions and I hope to lend a hand in this second part” .