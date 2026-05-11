Juventus and Daniele Rugani will likely be reunited once more based on how his Fiorentina stint has unfolded thus far.

The 31-year-old is one of the Bianconeri’s longest-serving players, having been on the club’s books since 2013.

The defender first joined the first team in the summer of 2015, serving as a backup for the iconic trio of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini.

Daniele Rugani facing an uncertain future

Early in his career, Rugani was projected to become the club’s next defensive stalwart, but his development eventually stalled.

The Lucca native also spent loan spells at Stade Rennais, Cagliari, and Ajax in recent years.

This season, he began his campaign as part of Igor Tudor’s Juventus squad, and made eight appearances for the Bianconeri.

However, his role was further reduced under Luciano Spalletti, prompting a mid-season exit. He joined Fiorentina on loan for €500,000 and an option to buy for €2 million.

The purchase clause would become obligatory if two conditions were met: The Viola avoiding relegation, and the defender making at least five appearances, each lasting 45 minutes or more.

Rugani has thus far made five appearances for Paolo Vanoli’s team, but only three are countable.

Rugani destined for Juventus return as Fiorentina make a decision

With only two matches remaining in the season, Rugani must play for at least 45 minutes against his parent club, Juventus, this weekend, and in the final round against Atalanta, in order to trigger the obligation to buy.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Fiorentina have no desire to activate Rugani’s buy clause.

Therefore, the management could instruct Vanoli to avoid fielding him against Juventus, at least not from the start. This would be enough to prevent the obligation from taking effect.

Rugani would thus return to Juventus, where he still has a contract until June 2028. However, he remains outside of Spalletti’s plans, so the management will put him on the transfer list once more.