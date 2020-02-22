Daniele Rugani to leave in the summer?

According to Corriere Torino, Daniele Rugani is expected to leave Juventus in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been on the periphery of the team for some time now and has fallen in the pecking order behind Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral.

The centre-back will be called on until the end of the season, but is expected to remain in reserve when Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini return from injury.

According to Corriere Torino, Juve will rely on Rugani until June, but a sale is considered ‘inevitable’ in the summer transfer window.