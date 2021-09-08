Danilo accuses Argentine players amidst suspended fixture with Brazil

Juventus defender Danilo has accused the Argentina quartet of deliberately trying to break quarantine rules to play against Brazil this week.

Less than 10 minutes was played in their World Cup qualifying match before health officials stormed the pitch to order four players from the Premier League to leave the field.

It was claimed that the players, namely Emi Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia and Christian Romero, had lied upon entering the country, with those travelling from the UK having to quarantine on arrival in Brazil, with three of the above named in the playing squad to play.

They pleaded innocence in claiming that they were unaware that they were not permitted to play, and you would imagine that the health officials should have stepped in as soon as the team sheet was announced, which could well have been changed in order for the match to go ahead.

Danilo insists that ‘everybody knows’ the rules on quarantine however, clearly accusing their rivals of deliberately attempting to break those rules.

“Everybody knows that the four players from Argentina play in England,” Danilo claimed during the press conference(via AS). “Everybody knows the rules of the United Kingdom to get to Brazil. It was not a secret for anyone.

“It is not for me to comment; it is up to me to comply with the rules, the laws. They (FIFA) will have access to all the evidence so that justice is done.”

Do you believe the Argentine players were unaware of the quarantine rules?

Patrick