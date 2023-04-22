Danilo admits beating Napoli requires more effort

Juventus faces Napoli in Serie A this weekend as they seek to earn more league points against the league leaders.

Napoli has been terrific all season and will almost certainly win the league at the end of this campaign.

The Partenopei struggled in their last few games because Victor Osimhen was injured, but the Nigerian is back, which will boost their confidence ahead of the match against Juve.

The Bianconeri need to win the fixture after defeats at Lazio and Sassuolo and Danilo believes Juve must be better prepared than in their previous games.

The Brazilian defender said via Tuttojuve:

“Naples and the cup, 45 special days.

“We have confirmed our strength, to win Napoli, you will need a different attitude from the last races”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Napoli this season is tough for everyone and they showed their quality when we met them in the reverse fixture.

We must learn from that game and be prepared to prove we are much better now. Otherwise, they will earn all three points again.

Our players have just qualified for the semi-final of the Europa League, so we expect them to be full of confidence ahead of the match.