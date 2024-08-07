Juventus captain Danilo admits he sympathises with Federico Chiesa and Wojciech Szczesny, who have been asked to find new clubs despite their years of association with the Bianconeri.

Both stars have been at the club for at least four years and were key players under Max Allegri last season. However, the new Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, does not favour them.

Their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has been tasked with removing the unwanted players from Juve’s books, and the Bianconeri have informed Chiesa and several others that their time is up.

This is a significant blow to each player, as they feel they have given so much to the club and deserve better treatment.

Danilo is sad to see some of his teammates in this situation, but he also believes it is inevitable for the club to make tough decisions.

The defender said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

 “I feel sorry for them, it’s not an easy situation to manage for anyone, they are people with whom a relationship has been created over the years, but the club must make decisions with the coach. I’m focused on the team, on who is available and on getting fit as soon as possible, we really work hard. I wish them the best for the future, they are people with whom we have experienced very important things”.

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see some of our beloved players being forced out of the club, but football is a tough game, and we all know that.