Both stars have been at the club for at least four years and were key players under Max Allegri last season. However, the new Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, does not favour them.

Their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has been tasked with removing the unwanted players from Juve’s books, and the Bianconeri have informed Chiesa and several others that their time is up.

This is a significant blow to each player, as they feel they have given so much to the club and deserve better treatment.

Danilo is sad to see some of his teammates in this situation, but he also believes it is inevitable for the club to make tough decisions.