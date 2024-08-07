Juventus captain Danilo admits he sympathises with Federico Chiesa and Wojciech Szczesny, who have been asked to find new clubs despite their years of association with the Bianconeri.
The defender said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“I feel sorry for them, it’s not an easy situation to manage for anyone, they are people with whom a relationship has been created over the years, but the club must make decisions with the coach. I’m focused on the team, on who is available and on getting fit as soon as possible, we really work hard. I wish them the best for the future, they are people with whom we have experienced very important things”.
Juve FC Says
It is sad to see some of our beloved players being forced out of the club, but football is a tough game, and we all know that.
No Comments