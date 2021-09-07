Danilo admits Juventus are not favourites for this season’s Champions League

Danilo has admitted that Juventus isn’t at the level to be seen as one of the favourites for this season’s Champions League.

It’s been almost three decades that Juve last won the competition and they have invested heavily in their bid to win that coveted trophy again.

They signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 because he was a specialist at winning it, but he left them this summer, having never reached the semi-final since he joined.

Massimiliano Allegri has reached the final twice with them, but he inherits a squad that has been eliminated from the round of 16 stage in the last two seasons.

Juve is in need of a rebuild and the sale of Ronaldo has weakened them, which has shown in their poor start to this campaign.

Brazilian versatile star, Danilo admits that they are not in a good shape and are not one of the favourites to win the trophy in this campaign.

“Allegri has made history at this club, he has victory in his DNA,” Danilo said to YouTube channel Fui Clear as quoted by Football Italia.

“We are not among the favourites to win the Champions League, but I believe in hard work and we are all motivated to face the season in a competitive way.”