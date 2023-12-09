Danilo has admitted that Juventus is eyeing winning the Serie A title, even though, for now, they want to focus on making the top four.

Juve continued to show they can go all the way in the Serie A title race by defeating Napoli last night.

The Partenopei are defending champions and one of the strongest clubs in the league, but Juve saw off the competition from them and ended the game as victors.

It is yet another show of seriousness on their part, and it is hard to deny that they could be Italian champions in the summer.

However, the Bianconeri are not putting themselves under too much pressure and want to focus on securing a spot in the top four.

Speaking after the game, club captain Danilo said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

We definitely have a dream, but our primary objective, as the coach said, is 4th place. We have to move forward step by step and game after game and see where we can get to.”

Juve FC Says

We truly could win the league, but it takes winning one game at a time to achieve this.

Our players know this and we can tell that they are ready to keep winning.