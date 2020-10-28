Danilo admits Juventus have to get the job done even without the fans

Juventus will be hosting Barcelona in a blockbuster Champions League game at the Allianz Stadium today.

The Bianconeri will be playing the game behind closed doors like most of their matches for much of this year due to Covid-19.

They started their European campaign with a win away at Dynamo Kyiv the last time out and this game presents them with a chance to go top of their group table, but they know that it will be tough.

The Bianconeri and Barcelona are two of the favourites to win the competition in this campaign and whoever wins today’s game will have established a slight edge over the other in the race for the competition’s top prize.

Speaking ahead of the match, Danilo admits that games like this are the ones that are best to play because your opponent is a top team.

He then claimed that it will have been helpful with the fans, but without them, the players still have to be focused and get the job done.

He said via Tuttosport: “In the end, these are the best matches to play against the bigger teams, we have the desire to win and do well. It would be better to be with the public, we have to stay focused even without the fans ”