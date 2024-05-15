Juventus captain Danilo has admitted that they need to win the Coppa Italia to consider this season a success.

The Bianconeri have struggled for consistency in Serie A this season, but they have managed to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League. This is a major achievement for the men in black and white, who now need to win the Coppa Italia to fulfil both of the objectives they set at the beginning of the campaign.

Their opponent in the final is Atalanta, and it will be a tough match, as La Dea has been fantastic in cup competitions all season.

Ahead of the game, Danilo said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Reaching this final, winning it would give a different meaning to the season. We managed to reach the Champions League goal, but what we bring to the museum are the trophies and it would be a reward for resilience and teamwork.”

Juve FC Says

We need to win the Coppa Italia now that we have a chance to do so, and the players know it will mean so much for us to achieve that success.

We have done well to qualify for the Champions League, and now, after such an up-and-down season, we need one more trophy to add to our cabinet.