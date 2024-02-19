Juventus captain Danilo is gunning to return to the pitch as soon as possible, but he’ll certainly skip next weekend’s encounter with Frosinone.

The 32-year-old sustained an ankle injury during the final stages of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.

Yesterday’s medical tests ruled out any serious damage, so his recovery could require a period between 10 and 15 days.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Brazilian is targetting a return in the away fixture against Napoli on March 3rd.

While it remains to be seen if he’ll make it in time or not, Danilo will certainly miss this Sunday’s Serie A contest against Frosinone.

The Bianconeri will host Matias Soulé and company at the Allianz Stadium in the early Sunday kickoff.

So who will deputize for the injured skipper at the back?

After serving a one-match ban, Gleison Bremer will regain his spot in the heart of the three-man defense, with Federico Gatti on his right-hand side.

As for Danilo’s berth on the left side, the Turin-based newspaper considers Alex Sandro the favorite to fill it, even if he’d hardly make for a popular choice among the club’s supporters.

The veteran Brazilian filled in for Danilo against Udinese, and his gaffe handed the winner to the opposition.

For his part, Daniele Rugani remains the alternative option. The Italian replaced Bremer against Hellas Verona, but didn’t truly inspire.

Finally, Tiago Djalo is the third and final option. However, the January signing hasn’t played a competitive match since sustaining an ACL injury last March, so Allegri could be reluctant to thrust him from the get-go.