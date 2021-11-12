Danilo and Alex Sandro help Brazil to book World Cup qualification

Juventus pair Danilo and Alex Sandro helped Brazil to qualify for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Juan Cuadrado’s Colombia last night.

The two Bianconeri stars are part of a defence that has conceded just four goals in qualifying for the competition as group winners, with 11 wins and a draw, qualifying with six matches still to play.

It wasn’t the most enjoyable evening for Cuadrado however, with his frustrations showing when he and Neymar collided, with the Juve star accusing the PSG superstar of being a liar.

It was a good night for the Selecao as they continued their fine form however, beating the only team to have denied them a 100% record in qualifying thus far.

Brazil join both Germany and Denmark in qualifying before today’s fixtures, but they are sure to be joined by a number of other European sides before the international break is over.

It will be interesting if the Brazil boss looks to bring in some less experienced players for the remaining fixtures in order to see what they can bring to his squad before he decides on his final squad for the competition in December 2022.

Should the Brazil boss be keen on keeping his first-team together to maintain their form ahead of the World Cup, or would it make more sense to test those who could potentially challenge for places?

