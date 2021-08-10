Danilo and the number 6 – Could the new jersey symbolizes a new role?

After spending his first two seasons at Juventus with the number 13 slapped on the back of his black and white jersey, Danilo will now be wearing the number 6 shirt.

The latter number was lastly associated with Sami Khedira, who left the club back in February before retiring from the sport this summer after a short spell at Hertha Berlin.

So what prompted the Brazilian to adopt this new shirt number?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the decision was fueled by a rich history and perhaps a new role.

Although this number is mostly adopted by defensive midfielders, the great Gaetano Scirea (a center back) remains the most famous number six in the club’s history.

Therefore, wearing this number is considered to be a great honor, and the former Porto man proved himself as a true soldier for the Bianconeri case last season, by putting up some solid shifts in various playing roles all over the pitch.

Speaking of his wide range of roles, Danilo is expected to be deployed in a similar fashion by Max Allegri, and his first appearance under the returning manager’s watch came as a defensive midfielder during the Gamper Trophy defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

Therefore, the former Manchester City and Real Madrid man is no longer regarded as a mere right-back, but rather an important tactical piece within squad, and his new number signifies his growing importance for the club.