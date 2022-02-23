Danilo blames a lack of attention to detail for Villarreal’s equaliser

Danilo believes Juventus conceded the equaliser in their match against Villarreal last night because they didn’t pay attention to details.

The Bianconeri had taken the lead against the Spanish side and looked set to earn another unlikely victory.

However, Dani Parejo equalised for the host on the 66th minute and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Juve needed to be focused for the duration of the encounter, and they did for most of it.

The Yellow Submarines worked very hard to find an opening before the equaliser, and Danilo believes it was a lapse in concentration that opened them up for Villarreal to score.

He said via Calciomercato: “We were wrong at that moment, we were in bad shape. Details that make the difference, we will have to have more Attention. We have the second game, we play the next round in Turin.”

Juve FC Says

In a close game like that, both clubs needed to concentrate for the duration of the fixture.

We did just that for most of it, and when we slept, the host scored.

The game is still very much in the balance and we need to do much better in the return leg to reach the next round.

If we can focus and play our game to perfection, we should eliminate them in Turin.