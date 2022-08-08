Danilo blames tiredness for Juventus loss to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Juventus at the Continassa training ground yesterday in the Bianconeri final preseason game of the summer.

The match ended 4-0 with Alvaro Morata scoring an impressive hat-trick to down his former club.

The Spaniard looks well settled at Atletico, even though reports continue to link him with a return to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been working hard in preseason to prepare for the new campaign.

They spent some time in the United States and faced Chivas, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

After returning home, they beat their under23 side, and it seemed Max Allegri’s men are making good progress in their preparations for the new campaign.

However, their loss to Atleti is a wake up call, but Danilo believes they were beaten because they were tired.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Nothing to laugh about. Apart from the tiredness we still have, from the American tour, 9 hours of time, I have not yet been able to sleep as well as the others. We are working a lot. It is not obvious.”

Juve FC Says

Tiredness is one of the cheapest excuses we can give for the lacklustre performance against Atleti.

With just a week left before the Serie A campaign begins, we cannot be this poor in matches.

Our players must get back in shape or we will start the term poorly like we did the last one.