Danilo has just been named the new Juventus captain for the upcoming season, making him the first non-Italian to captain the club in around 60 years.

Making Danilo the next permanent captain was never in doubt, as the Brazilian has been a good leader in the dressing room.

He has also been one of the most reliable players at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Juve and the club made him their vice-captain last season.

With Leonardo Bonucci now out of the project at the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri needed a new wearer of their armband and Danilo has deservedly been named as the newest captain in Turin, Tuttomercatoweb reveals.

The Brazilian is the first non-Italian captain of the club since Omar Sivori, who was captain between 1963 and 1965.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been a very reliable servant to this club, so it is only proper that he is made the newest leader of the team.

The defender has been in fine form for the club over the last few seasons and we expect him to thrive with the new responsibility.

He already leads well with or without the armband, so we do not expect him to change much.