Danilo, Chiesa and the most interesting stats following Juventus-Udinese

This weekend, Juventus collected their eight Serie A in a row while preserving another clean sheet in the process, adding Udinese to the list of victims.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered by the final whistle.

After the first 17 rounds, Juventus have already collected 12 clean sheets. The only club that had done better is Cagliari who registered 13 shutouts by this point during the 1966/67 season.

The Bianconeri players have take their Fino alla Fine motto to the heart, scoring six goals after the 85th minute, more than any other Serie A side this term.

Moreover, Max Allegri’s men have become second-half specialists. The source explains that Juventus would have been on top of the Serie A table with 38 points it was solely based on second-half results.

Against Udinese, it was Danilo’s winner that separated the two sides. While it was only his fourth strike overall in Serie A, he has a knack for producing decisive goals. His last one was a 92th equalizer in Bergamo scored against Atalanta last February.

Finally, Federico Chiesa is gradually restoring his status as a decisive player for the Old Lady, although he’s yet to start a match in a year. The winger has now produced back-to-back assists in his last two cameos at the Allianz Stadium.