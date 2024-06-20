Danilo is one of the Juventus players fully committed to the club as they prepare for a new era under Thiago Motta.

The Brazilian earned the club’s captaincy by delivering top performances.

Juve is delighted to have him in their squad, and he has proven many times why the club can trust him.

His dedication to playing well has attracted the attention of several top European clubs, but Danilo has remained committed to the club and has never considered leaving the Allianz Stadium.

This summer presents another opportunity for him to leave, and if he becomes available for transfer, there will be takers.

However, Danilo has no interest in changing clubs, and the defender made that clear in a recent interview.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I can say that leaving Juventus is impossible. I am completely focused on the Old Lady’s project, led by the new coach Thiago Motta, who has just arrived at Juventus “.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our most important players, and it means a lot to hear him declare his commitment to the cause.

He is one of the players that Thiago Motta will enjoy working with, and he retains the respect of most of his teammates.