Danilo continues to give reasons why Juventus should keep him for the long term

Danilo has been one of the most important players at Juventus over the last few seasons and thoroughly deserves to be made the club’s vice-captain.

The Brazilian is versatile and does well wherever he is asked to play, which is rare in a football world where most players are specialists.

The defender has impressed the club and they want to hand him a new deal to stay with them as long as his performance level does not drop.

A report on Calciomercato reveals after he netted the winner against Udinese, Juve is keen to extend his deal beyond 2024.

That is when the present agreement between him and the club ends, but they are convinced to give him a two-year extension until 2026.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been a superb player for us since he moved to Turin and he is one player we must keep at all costs.

The former Manchester City man has proved he is a good presence in the dressing room and continues to lead by example on and off the pitch.

Juve believes he will maintain his fine form and it is hard to argue against that, considering how he performs now.

Hopefully, he does not become injury-prone like most players when they get into their 30s.