Juventus captain Danilo has been reduced to a benchwarmer at the start of the new campaign. Nevertheless, the Brazilian won’t cause any fuss.

The 33-year-old has been plying his trade since making the move from Manchester City back in the summer of 2019.

Slowly but surely, the versatile defender cemented himself as a stalwart at the back, eventually becoming the first captain and ultimate locker-room leader.

However, Danilo has been left starving for playing time in the first three rounds of the season.

New Juventus manager Thiago Motta is preferring a centre-back partnership of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti.

And on a more glaring note, the young Nicolo Savona has been promoted from the Next Gen and immediately handed a starting spot at right-back, while the ultra-versatile Andrea Cambiaso remains an option for this role.

Moreover, Pierre Kalulu is also looking to break into the starting lineup. Like Danilo, the Frenchman is a candidate at both right-back and centre-back.

Therefore, Danilo has only made a single brief cameo thus far this season, playing for just five minutes against Hellas Verona.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Brazil captain will continue to work hard while averting any sort of controversy, even though his pride has been wounded by Motta’s repeated snubs.

The former Porto and Real Madrid man is still eager to reclaim his regular starting berth and is willing to keep his head down and fight for his spot.

The Turin-based newspaper adds that Motta greatly appreciates the Brazilian and still considers him the first captain, and the same goes for the entire who still look up to him as the ultimate locker-room leader.